CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly higher as oil rises, Brexit fears recede

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday, with financial and energy stocks leading a broad
rally as investors returned to equity markets on rising
expectations that Britain will vote to remain in the European
Union later this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 113.37 points, or 0.82 percent, at 14,015.14. All 10
of its main groups gained, with advancers outnumbering decliners
by 5.5-to-1.
That lagged the sharper gains seen in European indices,
which jumped as recent momentum for the campaign for Britain to
leave the EU showed signs of waning. The vote is due on
Thursday.
"I still think you're voting with the wind here, I don't
know which way this is going to go," said Rick Hutcheon,
president at RKH Investments. "It's probably still too close to
call."
The most influential movers on the index included pipeline
company Enbridge Inc, which added 2.1 percent to
C$53.79, and Manulife Financial Corp, up 2.2 percent at
C$18.37.
The energy group climbed 2 percent and financials gained 0.7
percent. Combined, the two groups account for 56 percent of the
index's overall weight.
Oil prices rose 3 percent, helped by the waning Brexit risk
and in anticipation of peak summer driving demand.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank by
market capitalization, rose 0.5 percent to C$78.01.
RBC plans further U.S. expansion following its $5 billion
acquisition of Los Angeles-based City National in November, its
chief executive said on Friday.
Canada's biggest banks could absorb the direct effects of a
severe housing crisis without catastrophic losses, ratings
agency Moody's said, as policymakers debate whether the
country's property markets are in bubble territory.
Gold miners were among the biggest drags, as the precious
metal fell with other perceived safe-haven assets.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.3 percent.
Kinross Gold Corp lost 2.2 percent to C$6.28. The
miner suspended activity at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania after
the West African country ordered expatriates whose work permits
were invalid to stop working, a company source said.
OpenText Corp rose 2.8 percent to C$77.33 after the
business software maker said it would buy HP Inc's
customer management software business for $315 million.
The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose far less than
expected in April as activity increased in just three sectors,
including the food and beverage industry, data from Statistics
Canada showed.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Sandra Maler)