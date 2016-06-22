CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil climbs ahead of Brexit vote

TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallied and investors grew more optimistic that Britons would vote to stay in the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.08 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,041.40, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)