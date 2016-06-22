CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil climbs ahead of Brexit vote

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallied and investors grew more optimistic that Britons would vote to stay in the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.08 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,041.40, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.