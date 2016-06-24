CANADA STOCKS-Gold mining stocks mute TSX loss after Brexit vote

(Adds investor comments, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 239.50 points, or 1.7 percent, at 13,891.88
* Index notches marginally loss over week
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups down
* Material group up 3.2 pct as gold miners surge
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday the most in four months, as financial and energy
stocks slid after Britain voted to leave the European Union,
while the resulting market turmoil boosted gold miners as demand
for the precious metal surged.
That helped the resource-rich Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index outperform U.S. and European
indices despite broad and steep losses for most of its main
sectors that pushed it down 1.7 percent overall.
It closed down 239.50 points at 13,891.88, but was only
marginally lower over the week.
Its junior cousin, the TSX Venture exchange,
notched an overall gain due to its heavy weighting in gold
producers.
The main index's heavyweight financials group lost 3
percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 3.1 percent at
C$77.21 and Manulife Financial Corp slumping 7.4
percent to C$17.35.
"June 23rd probably signals that the best part of this year
is over for equity markets, including for Canada," said Elvis
Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in Vancouver, referring
to the date of the British EU referendum.
The blow to investor confidence and the uncertainty
unleashed by the Brexit vote could keep the U.S. Federal Reserve
from raising interest rates as planned this year, and even spark
a new round of emergency policy easing from major central banks.
Oil prices plunged, taking Canadian energy stocks down more
than 3 percent.
But gold miners surged, accounting for 12 of the index's 15
most influential gains, as investors piled into bullion,
considered a lower risk asset to hold in uncertain times.
Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, jumped 7.9 percent to C$26.65 and Goldcorp Inc,
another major producer, advanced 6.4 percent to C$23.89.
The TSX's materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.2 percent.
Utilities recorded a 0.4 percent gain.
Investors also sought to look past the kneejerk reaction to
the British vote, arguing that Canada's exposure is limited.
"If we get through the next couple of days without major
collateral damage or contagion, then I think there will be some
opportunities surfacing," said Tom Caldwell, chairman of broker
and wealth manager Caldwell Securities.
Stephen Carlin, head of equities and portfolio manager at
CIBC Asset Management, said gold's upside from here was likely
limited but that he likes high-yielding pipeline, telecom,
utility and real estate stocks given the prospect of easier
monetary policy globally.
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Alan Crosby
and David Gregorio)