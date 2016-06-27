CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Brexit tumult grows, financials take brunt

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX 206.86 points, or 1.49 percent, at 13,685.02

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by financial and energy companies, while investors picked out some stocks exposed to the turmoil unleashed by Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week.

Oil prices plunged about 2 percent amid a rallying dollar and continued market uncertainty in the aftermath of Thursday's vote, while Canadian banks fell in sympathy with European peers.

The five most influential falls on the index were financial stocks, with Royal Bank of Canada down 3 percent to C$74.87, and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 1.7 percent to C$54.33. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 3.6 percent to C$16.72 and the overall financials group lost 2.1 percent.

At 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 206.86 points, or 1.49 percent, at 13,685.02. All 10 of the index's main groups were in negative territory, with six decliners for every gainer.

Car parts manufacturers Magna International Inc shed 5 percent to C$44.67. Magna has nine manufacturing facilities in England and plans for another.

The energy group retreated 1.8 percent, while industrials fell 1.7 percent.

Offsetting the declines was a string of gold miners, as bullion maintained a two-year high hit on Friday, as well as Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, expected to perform well in an economic downturn given its bets on low growth and low rates. It advanced 2.1 percent to C$679.055, after jumping on Friday when most of its financial services peers fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)