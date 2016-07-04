CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to nearly 4-week high, led by mining stocks

* TSX up 213.19 points, or 1.52 percent, to 14,277.73

TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index rallied to a nearly four-week high on Monday, led by mining stocks as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy stocks also advanced.

Gains for the index follow a 1.2 percent advance last week and a 4.2 percent gain for the second quarter. The market was closed on Friday for Canada Day.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Silver Wheaton Corp rallied 6.2 percent to C$32.28 and Barrick Gold Corp climbed 5.1 percent to C$28.98, while the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 4.7 percent.

Gold rose as political uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union supported prices after a burst of short-covering activity in China had pushed them back toward last week's two-year high.

Silver also benefited from a surge of buying in China which at one point took it up more than 7 percent, breaking above $21 an ounce for the first time in two years.

Spot gold rose 0.7 percent, while silver was up 3.5 percent.

At 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 213.19 points, or 1.52 percent, to 14,277.73. It touched its highest since June 8 at 14,279.24.

All of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 percent to C$76.99, while Brookfield Asset Management Inc was up nearly 3 percent at C$44.02. The overall financials group advanced 0.8 percent.

Industrials climbed 1.7 percent, including gains for railway stocks, and energy stocks advanced 1.3 percent.

U.S. crude prices were unchanged at $48.99 a barrel.

Canadian business sentiment remained subdued in the second quarter, as the drag of cheaper oil prices and modest domestic demand canceled out the boost from foreign demand, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

The pace of growth in Canada's manufacturing sector stepped back in June as measures of output, new business and employment all fell, data showed on Monday, the latest sign Canada's economy is struggling to gain momentum. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)