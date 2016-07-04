CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies to nearly 4-week high, led by mining stocks

(Adds analyst quotes, details on domestic data, updates prices)
* TSX closes up 194.33 points, or 1.38 percent, at 14,258.87
* Index touches its highest since June 8 at 14,291.62
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index,
powered by mining stocks, rallied to a nearly four-week high on
Monday, as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy
stocks also advanced.
Gains for the index came as U.S. markets were closed for the
Independence Day holiday. It left the index more than 23 percent
above its three-year low in January and within reach of a nearly
10-month high reached in June at 14,450.91.
"Anything that we can produce in Canada and sell outside of
Canada should be viewed positively," said Sid Mokhtari,
director, institutional equity research, at CIBC World Markets.
He expects "durability in the commodities complex" to help
Canada's stock market outperform Wall Street this year.
Silver Wheaton Corp rallied 6.8 percent to C$32.47
and Barrick Gold Corp climbed 4.1 percent to C$28.70,
while the overall materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 4.3 percent.
Gold rose as political uncertainty following Britain's vote
to leave the European Union supported prices after a burst of
short-covering activity in China had pushed them back toward
last week's two-year high.
Silver also benefited from a surge of buying in China that
at one point took it up more than 7 percent, breaking above $21
an ounce for the first time in two years.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent, while silver was
up 2.8 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 194.33 points, or 1.38 percent, at
14,258.87. It touched its highest since June 8 at 14,291.62.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 1.1 percent to C$77.19 and
Brookfield Asset Management Inc was up 1.9 percent at
C$43.56. The overall financials group advanced 0.7 percent.
Industrials climbed 1.5 percent, including gains for railway
stocks, while energy stocks also advanced 1.5 percent.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5 percent to $48.76 a
barrel as slowing demand in Asia weighed.
Canadian business sentiment remained subdued in the second
quarter, as the drag of cheaper oil prices and modest domestic
demand canceled out the boost from foreign demand, the Bank of
Canada said.
The pace of growth in Canada's manufacturing sector stepped
back in June as measures of output, new business and employment
all fell, data showed, the latest sign Canada's economy is
struggling to gain momentum.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Peter
Cooney)