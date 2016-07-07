CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as gold miners pull back after rally

(Adds details on gold sector, energy deal, economic data; updates prices)

TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as gold miners retreated following their sharp rally since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Gains in shares of energy companies and financials helped limit the fall, although oil price gains came with warnings about oversupply, and global growth concerns linger.

At 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.75 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,191.31.

Weighing on the index were its hefty gold mining group, which pulled back following a steady rise since the Brexit vote sideswiped financial markets in late June.

The most influential weights included two of the world's largest producers, with Barrick Gold Corp down 4.1 percent to C$28.81 and Goldcorp Inc off 2.4 percent at C$25.46.

The S&P/TSX Global Gold sub-index had rallied more than 20 percent since the vote, as investors rushing to buy bullion amid economic uncertainty pushed the metal to a two-year high.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.2 percent.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, and advancing and declining stocks were fairly evenly split.

Influential gainers on the index included Toronto-Dominion Bank, which rose 0.4 percent to C$55.03, and Manulife Financial Corp, which advanced 1.3 percent to C$17.07.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd advanced 8.1 percent to C$27.12 after agreeing to buy some Deep Basin oil and gas properties from Paramount Resources Ltd.

Paramount advanced 15.2 percent to C$12.60.

The energy group climbed 0.5 percent while financials were up 0.3 percent.

Canada's banking regulator said it is tightening oversight of mortgage lending, citing concerns about record household debt levels and a sharp jump in house prices in some markets.

The value of Canadian building permits issued in May dropped 1.9 percent from April, in part due to sharply weaker construction intentions in energy-producing Alberta, Statistics Canada said.

The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in June as measures of employment and inventories jumped, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)