CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 11-month high led by financials and energy

* TSX up 62.76 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,556.56

* Index touches its highest since Aug. 5 at 14,558.12.

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday led by financial and energy stocks as oil rose and after a major U.S. bank reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 1.0 percent to C$80.06, and Manulife Financial Corp, which advanced 1.8 percent to C$17.83.

The overall financial sector group rose 0.7 percent.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a marginally lower second-quarter profit but still beat subdued analyst expectations.

The energy group rose 0.6 percent, helped by a recovery in oil prices after sharp losses the previous day.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.3 percent to $45.33 a barrel.

Industrial stocks advanced 0.6 percent, led by gains for railway stocks.

At 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.76 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,556.56. It touched its highest since August 5 at 14,558.12.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was one of the sectors to decline. It lost 0.3 percent.

Gold fell 1.5 percent after the Bank of England surprised investors by leaving interest rates unchanged.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.8 percent to C$27.14. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)