CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises tentatively; banks gain while gold miners weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, as financial stocks rose and gold miners fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,525.37 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors were higher, but none had gains larger than 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16