2016年 7月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises tentatively; banks gain while gold miners weigh

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, as financial stocks rose and gold miners fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,525.37 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors were higher, but none had gains larger than 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

