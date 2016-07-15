CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks gain amid broader decline

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX up 0.38 points, or essentially flat, at 14,514.90

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

* Index on track for 1.8 percent weekly gain

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as heavyweight bank stocks made some gains, while most other groups including gold miners, energy producers and telecom and technology stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was nevertheless on track to rise 1.8 percent on the week, its third straight week of 1-percent-plus gains.

The most influential gainers included some of its biggest banks, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 percent to C$80.13, and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.7 percent to C$65.67.

Among stocks weighing most heavily were Goldcorp Inc, which fell 0.7 percent to C$24.91. The sector edged lower as the price of bullion fell on Friday and was set for its first weekly loss since May.

Suncor Energy Inc declined 0.3 percent to C$36.47. Other energy stocks gained, however, including Encana Corp , which rose 1.7 percent to C$10.47.

At 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.38 points, or essentially flat, at 14,514.90. Seven of its 10 main sectors were lower, and decliners were outnumbering advancers by a roughly three-to-two ratio.

Telus Corp shares fell 0.9 percent to C$42.99 after the telecom company said its healthcare unit would pay an undisclosed sum for an electronic medical records operation.

Its rival Shaw Communications Inc fell 1.1 percent to C$24.90 after it reported quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)