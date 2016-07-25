CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by energy stocks as oil falls

(Adds investment advisor comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 102.56 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,498.10
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups finish lower
* Energy shares plunge 3.7 pct; materials down 1.9 pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 25 Canada's benchmark stock index
lost ground on Monday, weighed by energy stocks that retreated
with oil and to a lesser extent by gold miners hurt by lower
prices for bullion.
The energy group fell 3.7 percent, as U.S. crude fell to a
three-month low below $43 a barrel amid worries about a global
supply glut and economic headwind.
The most influential weights on the index included its
biggest oil and gas producers, with Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd shedding 4.4 percent to C$39.74 and Suncor Energy
Inc falling 3.3 percent to C$34.82.
"Until someone or something can make me understand why oil
will go back to $60, $70, $80 a barrel I'm staying clear," said
Allan Small, a senior investment advisor at HollisWealth.
Major gold miners also moved lower, with Barrick Gold Corp
down 3 percent at C$26.21 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
off 4.1 percent at C$67.78, as the price of bullion
retreated ahead of central bank meetings in the United States
and Japan.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.9 percent.
The world's major economies pledged at a G20 meeting this
past weekend to use all policy tools available to boost growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 102.56 points, or 0.70 percent, at
14,498.10. The index notched its highest close in a year on
Friday.
Six of the index's 10 main groups finished in negative
territory and there were two falling stocks for every gainer.
The most influential gainers on the index included Canadian
National Railway Co, up 0.9 percent at C$83.99.
The railway reported slightly lower earnings after the bell
as a decline in shipments cut into revenue, but said it expects
volumes to improve in the months ahead.
Rogers Communications Inc, which reported strong
earnings last week, added 1.7 percent to C$57.80.
