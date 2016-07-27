CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as oil gloom drags on energy sector

* TSX ends down 3.46 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,546.54
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups finish lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index
closed barely lower on Wednesday, hurt by losses in energy
shares as oil prices slid on a surprise inventory build, which
offset positive comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the rollercoaster session down 3.46 points, or
0.02 percent, at 14,546.54.
It pared losses from early in the session after the Fed held
rates steady and said the risks to its outlook had diminished.
"Clearly the headliner for today was the Fed and their
policy statement, and that explains ... a little bit of the
swings that we're seeing here late in the day," said Craig Fehr,
Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis,
Missouri.
The Canadian index turned lower earlier in the day as energy
shares, a major component, were hurt by oil prices falling to
three-month lows after the U.S. government reported a surprise
build in crude and gasoline inventories during the peak summer
driving season.
The heavyweight energy group, which had been trading higher
before the inventory report was released, fell 1.6 percent, with
Suncor Energy Inc down 1 percent at C$34.66 and Cenovus
Energy Inc losing 3.1 percent to C$17.50.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with decliners just barely outnumbering advancers.
The most influential gainers included grocery chain Loblaw
Cos Ltd, which rose 3.7 percent to C$73.45, and
technology company CGI Group Inc, which jumped 7.2
percent to C$63.05, after both beat earnings expectations.
"We are starting to see the makings of a little bit of an
earnings rebound," Fehr said, adding that it was still early
days in Canada's earnings season and that more evidence was
required to justify the TSX's valuation.
Toronto Star publisher Torstar Corp fell 6 percent
to C$1.56 after reporting a wider loss and cutting its dividend.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, jumped 2.8 percent as gold
extended its climb above $1,330 an ounce after the Fed
news..
Barrick Gold Corp surged 4.6 percent to C$28.22 and
Goldcorp Inc jumped 3.1 percent to C$24.91.
Alaris Royalty Corp slumped 12.6 percent to C$25.64
after sharply missing earnings expectations and providing a
weaker-than-expected outlook after markets closed on Tuesday.
Gildan Activewear Inc fell 5.6 percent to C$38.61
after reporting results and a weaker-than-expected outlook.
