CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain on busy, mixed earnings day

* TSX ends up 6.18 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,552.72
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain on Thursday, helped by positive earnings
surprises from Teck Resources and others, while disappointment
over Potash Corp's dividend and outlook cut and other earnings
misses weighed.
The two materials stocks were emblematic of the mixed
picture emerging from Canada's earnings season.
Potash Corp fell 7.2 percent to C$20.95 after
cutting its full-year profit forecast and dividend for a second
time this year.
Meanwhile, Teck Resources Ltd, the largest
producer of steelmaking coal in North America, gained 6.6
percent to C$20.19 after reporting a surprise quarterly profit
as its costs declined.
"Teck was the exact opposite of Cameco and Potash," said
John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.
Uranium producer Cameco Corp slumped 11.1 percent
to C$12.47 after reporting a surprise quarterly loss due to weak
uranium demand and prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 6.18 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,552.72.
Half its 10 main sectors were higher, with advancers
outnumbering decliners by 1.3 to 1.
Other influential movers included Cenovus Energy Inc
, which rose 6.7 percent to C$18.67 after posting a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and pipeline operator
TransCanada, up 1.5 percent to C$60.35 after reporting
a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
"Most of the energy companies, the good ones with the good
balance sheets and strong technology, are doing well even though
oil has been down four days in a row now," Kinsey said.
Oil prices settled down nearly 2 percent, pushing U.S. crude
toward its biggest monthly loss in a year, on growing worries
that the world was pumping more crude than needed.
The energy group climbed 1.1 percent despite the fall in
crude, while the materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.
Goldcorp Inc fell 6.2 percent to C$23.36 after
posting a far bigger second-quarter net loss than expected late
on Wednesday, as production fell by almost one-third.
"That the market didn't like," Kinsey said.
