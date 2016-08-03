CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy rebound offsets mining weakness

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 35.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,512.05
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
* Materials stocks fall 1 pct, energy group gains 2.2 pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index gained
on Wednesday as shares in energy companies benefited from a
rebound in oil prices, offsetting losses among gold miners and
other materials stocks.
Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent after a surprisingly
strong drawdown in gasoline stockpiles, pushing the U.S.
benchmark back above $40 a barrel after falling from $50
in late June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the session up 35.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at
14,512.05.
Its energy group, a major component, climbed 2.2 percent.
"We think it's the shorts that are driving the (oil) market
lower," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at
Manulife Investments, referring to speculative bets that oil
prices will fall. "Equity investors are looking through that to
perhaps rising oil prices through the end of this year."
Suncor Energy Inc gained 1.5 percent to C$34.56 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.7 percent to
C$39.43.
Husky Energy Inc advanced 6.9 percent to C$16.24.
The company said it had reached agreement with China's CNOOC
over a gas project.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent as the price of
bullion fell from a three-week high hit in the previous
session.
The most influential weights included Barrick Gold Corp
, down 1.4 percent to C$29.32 and Kinross Gold Corp
, off 1.9 percent at C$7.09.
The sector has in recent months helped to lessen the impact
on the Canadian market of global shocks, including Britain's
vote to leave the European Union, as investors back gold miners
amid economic uncertainty.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 6.6 percent to
C$4.25 after announcing quarterly results late on Tuesday.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with gainers just outnumbering decliners.
Consumer staples rose 0.4 percent as dairy company Saputo
Inc jumped 5.3 percent to C$41.84. Several analysts
raised their price targets for the company's shares after it
reported a profit jump, boosted its dividend, and said it
remains interested in acquisitions.
Shares in Shopify Inc surged 9.3 percent to C$48.01
after the e-commerce software maker reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and provided a more upbeat
outlook.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)