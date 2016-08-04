CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as oil jump boosts energy; Manulife, CP Rail weigh

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 16.73 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,528.78
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 4 Canada's main stock index notched
a gain on Thursday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks,
while poor earnings hurt insurer Manulife Financial Corp
and the exit of a major investor weighed on Canadian
Pacific Railway stock.
The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the
index's weight, rose 1.2 percent as oil prices rose on
short-covering and after a modest drop in stockpiles at a U.S.
hub.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 16.73 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,528.78.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended in positive
territory, amid a slew of earnings releases.
"There's enough good things happening in those individual
earnings reports for the analysts to boost their forward
earnings estimates," said John Johnston, chief strategy officer
at Davis-Rea.
He said that overall 52-week forward earnings estimates for
Canadian stocks had been going up for a few months, which he
called a "very constructive sign".
Earnings beats helped engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group
Inc rise 3.1 percent to C$57.62 and retailer Canadian
Tire Corp Ltd gain 4.4 percent to C$143.04.
BCE Inc rose 0.9 percent to C$62.39 after Canada's
largest telecommunications company notched strong growth in
wireless.
Stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd rose 3.4
percent to C$60.71 after reporting a more than doubling of
second-quarter profit late on Wednesday.
Meanwhile Manulife, Canada's biggest life insurer, fell 5.4
percent to C$16.95 after its lower profit missed expectations
and it warned of an impending charge while keeping its dividend
steady.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.5 percent, with
fellow insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc down 5.9 percent
to C$31.77 and Sun Life Financial Inc off 1.9 percent
at C$41.96.
Canadian Pacific declined 3.1 percent to C$186.60, after
billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund sold its
roughly $1.5 billion stake in the railway.
Agrium fell 0.9 percent to C$116.52 after recording
a 16 percent profit drop and lowering its profit guidance for
the year.
Davis-Rea's Johnston said that signs of a pickup in global
manufacturing bodes well for Canada's commodity sectors but that
U.S. stocks are more attractive than Canadian ones in a range of
other promising areas including industrials, consumer
discretionary, technology and healthcare.
