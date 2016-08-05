CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Magna jumps, U.S. jobs data boosts sentiment

(Adds details on earnings, data; updates prices)
* TSX up 80.28 points, or 0.55 percent, to 14,609.06
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday, helped by an earnings beat and improved forecast from
car parts maker Magna International Inc and as strong
U.S. jobs data overshadowed dismal Canadian trade and employment
numbers.
Magna rose 5.1 percent to C$52.42 after its profit topped
expectations and it raises its earnings forecast.
Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc fell 1
percent to C$1.97 after reporting a slightly
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
At 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.28 points, or 0.55
percent, to 14,609.06. It was on track for a marginal gain on
the week.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with its resource sectors weighing.
Canadian National Railway Co advanced 1.8 percent
to C$81.88 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
advanced 2.2 percent to C$190.77.
Canada's trade gap unexpectedly widened to a record deficit
in June as imports of motor vehicles and parts jumped, while the
economy also surprisingly shed 31,200 jobs last month.
Data showed that U.S. employment increased more than
expected in July and wages picked up, which should bolster
expectations of an acceleration in economic growth in Canada's
largest trading partner and a rate increase by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Canada's consumer groups were higher, with staples up 0.9
percent and discretionary gaining 1.9 percent.
The energy sector was flat, while financials gained 0.9
percent. Industrials rose 1.2 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent as gold prices
fell after the U.S. data.
Barrick Gold Corp slumped 2.2 percent to C$28.47,
Goldcorp Inc lost 2.1 percent to C$23.01, and Kinross
Gold Corp declined 3.0 percent to C$6.955.
Sierra Wireless Inc tumbled 15 percent to C$19.05 as
a string of analysts cut their price targets on the stock after
the company lowered its full-year outlook.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)