CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 1-year high, helped by U.S. jobs data

* TSX up 119.99 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,648.77
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups ended higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index rose to
a one-year high on Friday, led by financial and energy stocks
after strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations for the growth
outlook and for higher U.S. interest rates.
The index has rallied nearly 27 percent since plunging to a
three-year low in January. It rose 0.5 percent this week.
"We saw some rotation out of the gold complex that is going
directly back into the energy complex and some money that was
also still looking for yield is staying within the financials,"
said Sid Mokhtari, director, institutional equity research, CIBC
World Markets.
Data showed that U.S. employment growth increased more than
expected in July and wages picked up, which bolstered
expectations of an acceleration in economic growth in Canada's
largest trading partner and raised the probability of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike this year.
Reduced fear, since the most recent Fed announcement, that
U.S. rates will turn negative has been supportive of financial
stocks and the overall market, Mokhtari said.
The heavily weighed financials group rose 1.1 percent,
including a 1.4 percent gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank
to C$56.88.
Energy stocks advanced 1.4 percent as losses for oil were
pared. U.S. crude oil futures settled 13 cents lower at
$41.80 a barrel after a near 6 percent rally over the previous
two sessions.
Industrials advanced 1.4 percent, led by gains for railroad
stocks and for Magna International Inc. Shares of the
car parts maker jumped 5.4 percent to C$52.57 after its profit
topped expectations and it raised its earnings forecast.
However, plane and train maker Bombardier Inc fell
0.5 percent to C$1.98 after reporting a slightly
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 119.99 points, or 0.83 percent, at
14,648.77. It touched its highest since July 17, 2015 at
14,651.43.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was the lone sector to fall. It
lost 1.1 percent as gold prices fell after the U.S. data.
Barrick Gold Corp slumped nearly 4 percent to
C$27.97, while Goldcorp Inc was down 2.3 percent at
C$22.98.
Sierra Wireless Inc tumbled 18.2 percent to C$18.33
as a string of analysts cut their price targets on the stock
after the company lowered its full-year outlook.
The strong U.S. jobs data overshadowed dismal Canadian trade
and employment numbers.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and James Dalgleish)