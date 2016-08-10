CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely higher at 13-month high, gold miners lead

* TSX up 13.45 points, or 0.09 percent, to 14,814.68
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups rise; materials up 1.2
pct
TORONTO Aug 10 Canada's main stock index made
small gains in morning trade on Wednesday, adding to its
strongest level since June last year, as gold miners rose while
Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc slipped back
after a surge.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent, as prices
for a string of metals rose as a weaker U.S. dollar supported.
The most influential movers on the Canadian index included
two of the world's biggest gold miners, with Goldcorp Inc
up 3.2 percent to C$24.51 and Barrick Gold Corp adding
1 percent to C$28.48.
Tahoe Resources Inc advanced 7.2 percent to C$21.94
after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it
expects to hit the top end of its silver production target.
At 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.45 points, or 0.09
percent, to 14,814.68.
The index is in its sixth straight rising session and at its
highest point since June 26, 2015.
Half of its 10 main groups were in negative territory,
mostly notching small slips, with advancers slightly
outnumbering decliners overall.
Valeant stock slipped back 4.8 percent to C$35.12. It had
surged 25 percent on Tuesday after the drug maker unveiled a
plan to sell assets to pay down debt.
Six weeks earlier, top Valeant investor and board member
William Ackman attended a private shareholder dinner where
similar plans were discussed, a source who participated said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)