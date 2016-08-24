CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower metal and oil prices weigh

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX down 40.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,724

* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower metal and oil prices weighed on resource stocks, offsetting gains for financials after Royal Bank of Canada reported better-than-expected earnings.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.9 percent.

Copper prices fell to eight-week lows as rising inventories in Asian warehouses fueled fears about weaker demand to come in top consumer China, while spot gold fell 0.9 percent ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday which will be closely watched for further clues on U.S. interest rate policy.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.7 percent to C$24.46, while Silver Wheaton was down nearly 5 percent at C$34.99.

Energy stocks dipped 0.1 percent as oil fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent to $47.59 a barrel as data pointing to a potential build in domestic crude stockpiles offset speculation of an output freeze by major oil producers.

At 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,724.

On Tuesday, the index had touched a one-week high at 14,796.56.

Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower on Wednesday, including a 0.3 percent dip in telecommunication stocks.

Financials rose 0.4 percent, led by banks stocks after forecast-beating earnings from Bank of Montreal on Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

Royal Bank of Canada reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results after rising oil prices allowed it to set aside less money to cover energy companies' bad loans.

Its shares rose 0.1 percent to C$82.31, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained 1.2 percent to C$68.13. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)