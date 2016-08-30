版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 04:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges slightly higher as banks, fertilizer stocks rally

TORONTO Aug 30 Canada's main stock index edged slightly higher on Tuesday as gains for bank and fertilizer stocks offset losses for the shares of mining companies, while gold fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 2.88 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,684.85. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐