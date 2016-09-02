CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks, up 1.1 pct on week

TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index jumped on Friday, lifted by mining and energy stocks as commodity prices were boosted by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, helping the index to its strongest weekly gain since mid-July.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.79 points, or 0.76 percent, at 14,795.70. All 10 main sectors rose, with almost five gainers for every decliner. The index gained 1.1 percent over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)