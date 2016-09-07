CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower as miners weigh, rails rise

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday as mining shares pulled back, although rising railway stocks and gains for some energy companies limited losses.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,796.44.

The most influential weights on the index included Alimentation Couche Tard Inc, which fell 1.8 percent to C$66.66. The convenience store operator won approval for its purchase of almost 300 Esso fuel and convenience stores from Imperial Oil.

Canadian National Railway Co rose 0.9 percent to C$84.28, and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd gained 0.9 percent to C$201.65.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 percent.

New Gold Inc slumped 7.9 percent to C$6.68 after saying development costs for a mine in northwestern Ontario had risen.

Larger gold miners also weighed, as bullion prices dipped.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.9 percent to C$23.99, and Goldcorp Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$21.27.

Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co fell 2.1 percent to C$17.68 after saying it expects 2016 revenue to reach only the lower end of its forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, pipeline company Enbridge rose 1.6 percent to C$56.16, adding to sharp gains on Tuesday, when it said it would pay about $28 billion in stock to buy Spectra Energy Corp.

The energy group overall was barely higher, as oil prices rose on a weaker U.S. dollar while doubts about the effectiveness of efforts to tackle a supply glut kept gains in check.

Other gainers included Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, up 2.8 percent to C$38.91 after announcing the commercial U.S. introduction of a constipation medication late on Tuesday.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.4 to 1.

The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, citing weaker-than-expected global growth but forecasting the country's economy would bounce back this year.