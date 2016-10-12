CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes small gain as mining offset energy losses

(Adds details on specific stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX up 16.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,565.98

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Oct 12 Canada's main stock index modestly advanced in see-saw trading on Wednesday as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.

The most influential gainers included Teck Resources , which advanced 2.2 percent to C$24.80, its highest in more than two years. In recent weeks, several analysts have raised their price targets on the diversified miner.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent, with Franco Nevada Corp rising 2.2 percent to C$83.78.

The energy group retreated 0.7 percent, including eight of the 12 heaviest weights, as oil prices fell.

Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$17.54 and Suncor Energy Inc slipped 0.7 percent to C$37.13.

Climate-change activists on Tuesday disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude from Canada to the United States in rare, coordinated action that targeted several key pipelines simultaneously.

At 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,565.98.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher, although advancers only outnumbered decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc jumped 7 percent to C$3.07 after reporting promising results from a clinical trial.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)