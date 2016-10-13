CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides to a 1-week low, pressured by weak Chinese data

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

TORONTO, Oct 13 Canada's main stock index fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday, suffering broad-based losses as China's weak trade data and the prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike by the end of the year weighed on global markets.

At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 119.73 points, or 0.82 percent, to 14,499.24. It touched its lowest since Oct. 4 at 14,472.78.

All of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were the country's heavyweight bank stocks. Bank of Nova Scotia fell 1.0 percent to C$69.26 and Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 0.8 percent to C$57.45, while the overall financials group was down 0.9 percent.

The energy group fell 1.2 percent, including a 1.3 percent drop in the shares of Suncor Energy Inc to C$36.72.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.3 percent at $50.05 a barrel as the market braced for U.S. government data likely to show the first crude inventory build in six weeks, with record Chinese imports of crude limiting losses.

Industrials fell 0.9 percent, including losses for railway stocks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 0.3 percent.

Teck Resources Ltd fell nearly 5 percent to C$23.51 after having reached its highest in more than two years on Wednesday.

Goldcorp Inc climbed 1.2 percent to C$19.26 and Barrick Gold Corp advanced 0.8 percent to C$21.19 as spot gold gained 0.5 percent.

Canadian resale home prices rose in September from a month earlier while new home prices were up in August, separate reports showed on Thursday, suggesting that slowing sales in some regions have not yet cooled prices. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)