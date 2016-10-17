CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as materials and Rogers gain ground

* TSX up 32.6 points, or 0.22 percent, to 14,617.59

TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while financials and energy also gained ground.

The Chief Executive of Rogers, Guy Laurence, is stepping down effective immediately and will be replaced by former Telus Corp executive Joe Natale as soon as possible, the Canadian telecom company said. The surprise move came as Rogers also posted a sharp fall in net income after it shut down the streaming television joint venture Shomi.

Its shares rose 1.4 percent to C$55.11, while the overall telecoms group firmed 0.3 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

Teck Resources Ltd rose 4 percent to C$25.65, while Barrick Gold Corp was up 0.8 percent at C$20.77.

Spot gold firmed 0.4 percent as the U.S. dollar dipped after reaching an earlier 7-month high.

At 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 32.6 points, or 0.22 percent, to 14,617.59.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The financials group firmed 0.2 percent, while energy was up 0.1 percent despite lower oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.0 percent at $49.85 a barrel as oversupply concerns weighed.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 0.4 percent to C$86.83, while Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc was down 1.9 percent at C$28.58.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities in August rose to C$12.74 billion from C$9.10 billion in July. Foreigners invested C$2.60 billion in stocks and C$1.17 billion in corporate paper. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)