版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower early as banks, energy stocks weigh

TORONTO Oct 25 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as energy and financial stocks fell, while the overall dip was offset by gains among gold miners and other materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.98 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,909.03 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐