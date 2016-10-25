CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely lower early as banks, energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Oct 25 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as energy and financial stocks fell, while the overall dip was offset by gains among gold miners and other materials stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.98 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,909.03 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16