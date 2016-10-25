CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials, telecoms offset resource stock gains

(Adds details on stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 4.99 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,918.02

* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Oct 25 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Tuesday as gains in resources stocks were offset by falls among financial and telecom names.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent, while the energy sector climbed 0.3 percent.

At 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.99 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,918.02. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc declined 1 percent to C$54.27. Telecom companies also weighed, with Rogers Communications Inc down 0.9 percent to C$53.38 and BCE Inc off 0.4 percent to C$60.90.

Rogers last week parted ways with its chief executive.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 percent, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp down 0.6 percent at C$19.51.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 0.4 percent to C$39.49, and Teck Resources Ltd, which advanced 3.4 percent to C$28.40.

Teck's stock has recovered from a low of C$3.65 hit in January on a mix of cost-cutting and higher prices for its commodities.

Copper prices advanced 2.2 percent on the day to $4,738.5 a tonne.

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$9.73 after the technology company launched its third Android-based phone, opting to price it cheaper than competing products.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd advanced 8.9 percent to C$42.82 after the lumber company posted strong earnings after the bell on Monday.

Precision Drilling Corp advanced 4.7 percent to C$6.69 after several analysts upgraded their views on the stock.

Wallonia premier Paul Magnette said the Belgian region was not opposed to a planned European Union-Canada free trade deal in itself but that an arbitration scheme needed to be dropped and public services protected.

All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations. French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)