CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with energy and industrials; SNC-Lavalin jumps 3.9 pct

* TSX up 24.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,317.74

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Wednesday, its fifth minor gain in a row, helped by rising energy and industrial stocks, with construction company SNC-Lavalin jumping after winning an oil sands service contract.

SNC-Lavalin rose 3.9 percent to C$59.36. It said its subsidiary is part of a joint venture that won a five-year deal to supply engineering and procurement services to an unnamed "prominent integrated oil company" in the Athabasca region in Alberta.

The energy group meanwhile climbed 0.6 percent, with pipeline companies leading the group's gains.

Two environmental groups filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on Tuesday, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light last month.

At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 24.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,317.74.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.80-to-1 ratio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd advanced 1.9 percent to C$647, while the broader financial sector slipped 0.1 percent.

The heaviest weight in the index was the world's largest gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 1.9 percent to C$18.80. TD Securities cut its call on the stock to hold from buy and lowered its price target to $18 from $25.

Gold prices edged up as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 14-year peak.

Label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc pulled back 1.5 percent to C$267.10 a day after it jumped sharply on news it planned to buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion.

Telecom company BCE Inc advanced 0.5 percent to C$57.68 a day after the CRTC granted the first of three approvals needed for it to complete its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Service Inc.

The broadcaster regulator is due to rule after the close on whether broadband internet is a basic service, which could lead it to set targets for speed and pricing and crimp the operations of the telecom and cable companies that sell internet service.

BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.6 percent to C$9.86, extending losses after reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and raising its full-year growth forecast, as doubts about its long-term growth outlook weighed. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Frances Kerry)