CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips modestly in broad retreat

* TSX down 39.42 points, or 0.26 percent, to 15,382.7
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were down
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index dipped
on Friday as resource and financial stocks led broad but modest
declines in the final trading day of the year.
Enbridge Inc was the most influential decliner on
the index, falling 1.0 percent to C$56.52. The overall energy
group remain little changed, down less than 0.1 percent.
Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian National Railway
Co also were top movers, with TD Bank declining 0.3
percent to C$66.55 and CN Rail slipping 0.6 percent to C$91.29.
Financials eased 0.1 percent, while industrial stocks fell
0.3 percent.
At 10:40 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 39.42 points, or 0.26
percent, to 15,382.70.
Of the index's 10 main groups, all but healthcare, which was
up 2.8 percent, fell.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent. Barrick Gold
Corp shares fell 0.9 percent to C$21.93.
In the previous session, a rally in gold mining stocks
helped push the TSX to its highest level since April 2015.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
163 to 77, for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the downside.
The index was posting three new 52-week highs and no new
lows.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bill Trott)