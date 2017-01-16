CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip

Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped,
pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce
production.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher
bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the
index's heavyweight financials sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights
had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on
Saturday.
COMMODITIES
Gold futures : $1,203.3 per ounce; +0.59 pct
US crude : $52.5 per barrel; -0.23 pct
Brent crude : $55.32 ; -0.23 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,885.00 per tonne; -0.41 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Hudbay Minerals Inc : NBF raises to "outperform"
from "sector perform"
Sun Life Financial Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"buy" from "hold"
($1= C$1.31)
