CANADA STOCKS-TSX Jumps 1 pct as oil rally boosts energy stocks; Trump eyed

* TSX up 161.87 points, or 1.05 percent, at 15,571.68
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index jumped
1 percent on Friday in a broad rally led by resources stocks as
oil prices pushed higher and other commodity prices also gained
and as investors eyed the inauguration of Donald Trump as the
next U.S. president.
Oil prices rose 2 percent ahead of a weekend meeting of the
world's top oil producers that is expected to demonstrate
compliance with a global output cut deal.
The index's most influential movers included one of its
biggest oil and gas producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
, up 1.6 percent at C$41.05. Pipeline companies also
gained, with Enbridge advancing 1.9 percent to C$57.82
and TransCanada up 1.3 percent at C$62.72.
Investors hope to get a clearer picture of Trump's likely
economic policies when he delivers an inaugural speech later in
the day.
Canada sends three quarters of its exports to the United
States, and exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a
potential import tax, including the possible shifting of
production or supply lines south of the border.
Meanwhile, his proposed tax and regulatory reforms and
higher infrastructure spending could benefit Canadian companies
from banks with operations there to industrial and basic
materials stocks, which would benefit from faster U.S. economic
growth.
The financials group gained 0.9 percent, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 1.0 percent to C$67.26
and Royal Bank of Canada adding 0.8 percent to C$94.03.
Several lumber companies, the focus of a long-running trade
dispute between the two countries, were lower, with Western
Forest Products Inc down 2.2 percent at C$44.68.
At 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 161.87 points, or 1.05
percent, at 15,571.68. All of the index's 10 main groups were in
positive territory, with eight gainers for every falling stock.
Fertilizer companies rose, with Potash Corp up 3.7
percent at C$24.96 and Agrium Inc advancing 3.2 percent
to C$138.98, after a bank sharply increased its price target on
a U.S. peer.
Potash demand has been brisk, with Canpotex Ltd, the
offshore sales agency for Potash Corp, Agrium and Mosaic Co
sold out for the first quarter, while urea nitrogen
prices are strong, according to Scotiabank.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose less than expected in
December, while a small retail sales gain in November was also
underwhelming compared with economists' forecasts.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)