CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears all-time high as energy, financials stocks gain

* TSX up 53.68 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,664.37
* Index nears 15,685.13, its all-time high hit in Sept 2014
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index
approached an all-time high on Wednesday, led by gains for
heavyweight financial and energy stocks as global stocks
climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.
The move towards a record came as the Dow Jones Industrial
Average traded above 20,000 for the first time, as U.S.
President Donald Trump's signing of numerous executive orders
since his inauguration on Friday boosted pro-growth sentiment.
Gold miners held the Canadian index back, as investors
shunned bullion, typically seen as a safe haven.
At 10:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 53.68 points, or 0.34
percent, to 15,664.37, within striking distance of its September
2014 record peak of 15,685.13.
The most influential gainers on the index included some of
its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada
up 0.8 percent to C$94.16 and Manulife Financial Corp
advancing 1.4 percent to C$25.35.
The financials group, which accounts for more than a third
of the index's weight, gained 0.8 percent.
TransCanada Corp rose 1.3 percent to C$65.05,
adding to an all-time high the stock hit on Tuesday, when Trump
signed an executive order putting its Keystone XL pipeline back
into play.
The energy group climbed 0.5 percent, even as oil prices
slipped on signs that growing U.S. shale production would reduce
the impact of cuts by OPEC and other major exporters.
The Keystone pipeline would help Canadian oil sands
producers tap the world's largest refining market for their oil
and boost the price they get for their crude.
Shares in Canadian National Railway Co dipped 1.4
percent to C$92.46, as the country's largest railway company
reported earnings that beat expectations but pointed to moderate
volume growth in 2017.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent, as a string
of gold miners weighed as gold prices fell with Trump trade
revival.
Barrick Gold Corp, which said its gold and copper
production fell in 2016, declined 1.3 percent to C$23.54.
Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rose, with five advancers
for every two decliners. Fifteen stocks were posting new 52-week
highs.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell)