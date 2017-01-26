CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as materials stocks weigh, earnings in focus

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
* TSX down 17.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,626.27
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.
The most influential movers on the index included cable and wireless company Rogers Communications Inc, which rose 3.7 percent to C$54.52 after reporting better-than-expected adjusted profit on solid wireless growth.
Methanex Corp jumped 5.5 percent to C$64.71 after the methanol supplier posted a sharp jump in profit.
Still, the materials group that includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies lost 1.4 percent as gold miners fell with bullion prices sliding to a two-week low.
Potash Corp declined 2.3 percent to C$25.37 after it forecast a less profitable year than analysts expected, and reported a surprisingly big drop in profit as a deep slump continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector.
Agrium Inc, with whom Potash Corp plans to merge, fell 2 percent to C$140.27.
At 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,626.27.
TransCanada Corp pulled back after hitting all-time highs in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's move to get its Keystone XL pipeline back on track earlier this week. It was last down 1.7 percent at C$63.35.
The energy group climbed 0.3 percent, as oil prices rose.
Altagas Ltd fell 5.8 percent to C$31.4 after the energy infrastructure company said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in an C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion) deal.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers overall. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
