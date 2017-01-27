CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as resource stocks weigh; Celestica shines

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down fell 29.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 15,585.97
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday as some heavyweight natural resource stocks
weighed, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc
jumped to a 12-year high.
Celestica surged 9.6 percent to C$18.30 after its adjusted
earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the
oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.
The energy group retreated 0.6 percent as oil prices slipped
on an increased focus on U.S. production increases that could
lessen the impact of an OPEC agreement to reduce supply.
TransCanada Corp fell 0.8 percent to C$63.03 as the
country's energy regulator said it would restart from the
beginning a hearing into the company's proposed Energy East
pipeline.
Fellow pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 0.6
percent to C$57.73 after announcing it would pay about $170
million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP.
At 10:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 29.55 points, or 0.19
percent, to 15,585.97.
The index was heading for a 0.6 percent gain on the week and
is within striking distance of an all-time high hit in 2014.
Rogers Communications extended a rally to its
highest level since August as investors cheered Thursday's
results that suggested its turnaround was on track. It advanced
1.6 percent to C$56.91.
Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 0.2
percent to C$64.75. The company said it would expand its coffee
and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, into Mexico.
The financials group remain unchanged.
Industrials rose 0.3 percent, although plane and train maker
Bombardier Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$2.54 as Brazil
said Canada had signaled a willingness to negotiate to resolve a
feud over government support that threatens to turn into an
international trade dispute.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.
Potash Corp and Agrium Inc both fell 1.1
percent. The companies, which plan to merge by mid-2017 to cut
costs, are struggling with the deepest slump in a decade for the
oversupplied potash fertilizer market.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, while decliners outnumbers gainers by a 1.4-to-1
ratio overall.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)