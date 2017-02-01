CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as resources stocks rise; Cameco sinks

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain on Wednesday as miners and energy stocks rose
with higher prices for oil and some base metals, while nuclear
producer Cameco Corp sank on news of a scrapped
contract.
The move broke a four-day fall for the index that saw it
notch its lowest close this year on Tuesday, after coming within
striking distance of an all-time high.
"I think that we're groping our way through, trying to
decide whether the market wants to go higher or if we've reached
a short-term pause point," said Rick Hutcheon, president and
chief operating officer at RKH Investments, adding that he
thinks a pause more likely.
"The market now needs to see more clarity," particularly
around the economic policies of U.S. President Donald Trump,
Hutcheon said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 16.43 points, or 0.11 percent, at
15,402.39. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.
Its materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1 percent, with
diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd up 3.8 percent
and First Quantum Minerals Ltd adding 2.7 percent to
C$16.86.
Hutcheon ascribed those gains to some investors betting on a
strong U.S. fiscal spending plan that cranks up demand for basic
materials.
"If people start to believe those things are going to happen
they're going to buy the stocks in anticipation," he said.
The energy group gained 0.4 percent despite Cameco's weight.
Cameco slumped 11.3 percent to C$14.70 after Tokyo Electric
Power, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima
nuclear plant, scrapped a uranium supply contract worth about
C$1.3 billion.
The Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady but its
relatively upbeat outlook suggested it was on track to tighten
monetary policy this year, while global data also pointed to
more robust activity.
Euro zone factories registered the fastest activity rate in
nearly six years, China's activity expanded for the sixth month
and Japanese manufacturing growth was the fastest in almost
three years.
The Canadian manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace
in over two years in January as new orders and production
volumes picked up, data showed on Wednesday.
