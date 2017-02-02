CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as uncertain trade outlook weighs

(Adds portfolio manager quotes, Trump's NAFTA comments, updates
* TSX ends down 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,399.11
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups end lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index edged
slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain
trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups
offsetting gains for resource shares.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to speed up
talks to either renegotiate or replace the North American Free
Trade Agreement; Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the
United States.
"With valuations stretched in Canada ... any sort of
negative news (on trade) would put the TSX (Toronto Stock
Exchange) in a vulnerable state," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio
manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP.
The S&P/TSX composite index has rallied 33.5
percent since hitting a 3-1/2 year low in January last year,
helped by an agreement in November by major oil producers to cut
output and the prospect of U.S. economic stimulus.
"A lot of optimism has built up in markets over the last few
months, so they are definitely more vulnerable to a pullback
from here," Zohny said.
One of the most influential movers on the index was BCE Inc
, which fell 1.6 percent to C$57.44 as the telecom
company paid heavily to win wireless customers and forecast 2017
profit below analyst estimates.
The overall telecoms group fell 0.5 percent and the
heavyweight financials group declined 0.4 percent.
Manulife Financial Corp slipped 1.4 percent to
C$24.63 and Sun Life Financial Inc fell 1.8 percent to
C$50.16 after the Federal Reserve gave little insight on
Wednesday into whether it would raise interest rates at its next
meeting.
Higher rates could help reduce the value of insurance
companies' liabilities.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,399.11.
Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 2.6 percent
to C$40.32 and the overall energy group gained 0.4 percent even
as oil prices fell.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 34 cents lower at
$53.54 a barrel, giving back early gains as traders grew less
concerned about tensions between the United States and Iran.
The lack of clarity on the U.S. rates outlook boosted the
price of gold, helping Goldcorp Inc add 2.6 percent to
C$21.36.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, while gold
futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,214.7 an ounce.
