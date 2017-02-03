CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as banks benefit from Trump move

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 77.28 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,476.39

* Index falls 0.6 percent over the week

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index settled up 77.28 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,476.39. It fell 0.6 percent over the course of the week.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the index's weight, gained 0.8 percent as Trump ordered a review of banking regulations introduced after the 2008 financial crisis.

"Fewer regulations in U.S. banking, that's positive for Canadian banks that are operating there," said Irwin Michael, a portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 percent to C$94.60 and Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 0.5 percent to C$67.49.

Shares in Hudson's Bay rose 3.9 percent to C$10.39 after sources said the department store operator had made a takeover approach for U.S. retailer Macy's Inc.

"It's a bit of an enigma," ABC's Michael said of the deal. "The retailers are having a tough time ... I don't know if one and one equals three."

The Canadian stock market has moved to within striking distance of an all-time high in recent weeks, but economists say that will barely lift the confidence of ordinary Canadians, who are more concerned about job prospects in an economy threatened by a more protectionist United States.

Industrials rose 0.5 percent as railroad stocks gained, while the materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, was barely lower overall.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 4.1 percent to C$61.56. The miner said two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.

Energy stocks were barely lower, even as oil prices rose after the United States imposed sanctions on some Iranian individuals and entities and strong U.S. jobs data lent support. (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon and Sandra Maler)