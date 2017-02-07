CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as bank gains offset energy losses

(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 45.69 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,502.63
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on
Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk
of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for
shares of energy companies as oil prices fell.
At 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.69 points, or 0.3
percent, at 15,502.63. Seven of its 10 groups rose, although
advancers only outnumbered decliners by 1.3-to-1 overall.
The modest tick higher came as two main U.S. indices hit
fresh record highs.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker
said on Monday he was open to raising interest rates at the U.S.
central bank's March policy meeting if growth in jobs and wages
continued.
The most influential movers on the Canadian index included
the country's biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which
rose 0.6 percent to C$95.28, and insurer Manulife Financial Corp
, which advanced 1.1 percent to C$24.92. The financials
group gained 0.5 percent overall.
Meanwhile the energy group slipped 0.3 percent as growing
evidence of a U.S. shale production revival weighed on oil
prices. Tourmaline Oil Corp fell 1.8 percent to
C$29.48 and Enerplus Corp lost 2.7 percent to C$11.36.
Parex Resources Inc rose 4.1 percent to C$16.215
after the oil and gas company active in Canada and Colombia
replaced its chief executive officer and said its proved plus
probable reserves had grown 37 percent.
Canada posted a second consecutive monthly trade surplus for
the first time in more than two years in December, but booming
oil exports obscured weakness in some key sectors.
Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 1.1
percent to C$64.99 after the owner of the Burger King and Tim
Hortons chains provided some 2016 earnings guidance ahead of its
full release next week.
Canadian National Railway gained 1.3 percent to
C$90.92, while rival Canadian Pacific Railway advanced
0.3 percent to C$194.01.
Westjet Airlines Ltd added 0.3 percent to C$22.30
after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Gold miners pulled back as bullion was pressured by a
stronger dollar, which gained against the euro on nervousness
ahead of French elections and on weak German industry data.
Asanko Gold Inc declined 6.5 percent to C$4.60 and
Pretium Resources Inc fell 2.4 percent to C$15.81 after
it said its costs had increased as it moved to complete a
speedier construction of its Brucejack mine.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)