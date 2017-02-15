CANADA STOCKS-TSX sets record high, led by financials as bond yields rise

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors and updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.

Data showed Canada's manufacturing sales jumped for the second month in a row in December and that U.S. inflation and retail sales climbed in January, helping to push bond yields higher.

Higher bond yields, which reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase banks' net interest margins, have helped underpin financials since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, with the sector up more than 14 percent in that time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.9 percent to C$69.18, while the overall financials group climbed 0.7 percent.

At 11:10 a.m. EST (1610 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 39.5 points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,825.53, a new record high.

Energy shares gained 0.4 percent as oil turned higher after the release of U.S. crude inventory data.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent at $53.38 a barrel.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose.

The telecoms group climbed 1.5 percent, led by a 4.7 percent gain for Manitoba Telecom Services Inc to C$39.35 after Canada's business competition watchdog asked BCE Inc to divest some assets to gain approval of its deal to buy the information and communications technology provider.

Industrials added 0.5 percent, with CAE Inc climbing 3.9 percent after Desjardins raised its target price and rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher realized prices.

Still, its shares fell 3.9 percent to C$31.39, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent even as copper prices rose.

Copper prices advanced 0.6 percent to $6,055 a tonne and gold futures were unchanged at $1,224.4 an ounce.

Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.

Its shares jumped 5.7 percent to C$77.44. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)