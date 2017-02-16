CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Barrick helps it touch record

* TSX up 14.35 points, or 0.09 pct, to 15,859.30
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
OTTAWA Feb 16 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday after touching a record high as
Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected
profits, but that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which
reported a decline in earnings.
Bay Street also got some help from the energy sector, which
was boosted by firmer oil prices and a 2.3 percent gain in
Cenovus Energy Inc . The oil and gas producer
reported an unexpected quarterly profit and the stock was up at
C$18.38.
The overall energy sector climbed 0.1 percent as
oil prices were up 0.2 percent at $53.21 a barrel after
sources said OPEC could extend its supply reduction deal with
non-members.
Barrick was the biggest lift on the index, jumping
6 percent to C$26.79, the day after the miner announced
stronger-than-anticipated profit and a debt reduction plan.
Goldcorp Inc also drove the market higher as lower
costs at its gold mines in the Americas helped its quarterly
profit beat expectations. Its stock was up 4.1 percent at
C$22.72.
The gold subindex climbed 1.4 percent.
At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 14.35 points, or 0.09 percent,
to 15,859.30. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in
positive territory.
The stock index touched a record high at 15,863.28, making
for the fifth session in a row that equities have notched a new
record.
But a drop in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc
kept overall market gains in check after the insurer
reported a drop in quarterly underlying profit. Sun Life was
down 3 percent at C$51.05.
Bombardier fell 3.1 percent to C$2.50 after it
posted lower-than-expected revenue on weak demand in its rail
and business aircraft divisions.
Bombardier has struggled in recent years as it brings its
new CSeries jet program to the market. The Canadian government
agreed last week to provide aid to the company.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)