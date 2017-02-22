CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from record high as resource shares fall

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors and updates
prices)
* TSX falls 43.87 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,878.50
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day
before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy
and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most
in nine months.
At 11:03 a.m. ET (1603 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.87 points, or 0.28
percent, to 15,878.50.
Still, the TSX is up 3.9 percent since the start of the year
after notching a 17.5 percent gain in 2016.
Some of the biggest drags on the index were its major energy
companies, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 1.3
percent to C$39.34 and Cenovus Energy retreating 2.9 percent to
C$18.02.
The overall energy group fell 1.3 percent, pressured by
lower oil prices.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 percent at $53.57 a
barrel as the U.S. dollar <.DXY,> in which payments for crude
are made, rose ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest
meeting.
The energy group has fallen more than 7 percent year-to-date
as investors weigh prospects for a proposed U.S. border
adjustment which could hamper the competitiveness of Canada's
oil exports.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, with Teck
Resources Ltd losing more than 2 percent to C$28.55
and Barrick Gold Corp declining 1.6 percent to C$26.04.
Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,232.8 an ounce
and copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $6,031 a
tonne.
Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
Among those that were higher, industrials climbed 0.6
percent as railroad stocks gained and financials firmed 0.1
percent.
Meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a
smaller-than-expected profit and also said it would allow its
largest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company. Its
shares rose 0.4 percent to C$29.96.
Waste Connections Inc advanced 2 percent to
C$113.01. On Tuesday, it reported fourth-quarter results and
provided a 2017 outlook.
Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in
December as consumers bought fewer new cars and spent less
during the holiday shopping season, putting a damper on
expectations for economic growth at the year's end.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)