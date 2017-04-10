CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 15.93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,683.06

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.

The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.2 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.6 percent to C$45.33 and Encana Corp up 2.2 percent at C$15.89, as a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield and political tensions in the Middle East supported prices.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,683.06.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The stock market operator, TMX Group Ltd, rose 0.5 percent to C$70.96 after China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with the company to expedite cross-border investments.

Financial stocks were barely higher overall, as data showed housing starts jumped far more than expected in March.

Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 0.3 percent to C$66.42 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.4 percent to C$23.40.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent, as gold prices slipped from a five-month high on a stronger U.S. dollar, demand concerns weighed on copper, and other industrial metals also fell.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd lost 0.9 percent to C$59.26 and Goldcorp Inc declined 0.6 percent to C$19.65.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc slid 7.7 percent to C$39.58 after a bank cut its rating on the stock. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)