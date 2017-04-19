CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce

* TSX down 1.88 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,620.69

* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups decline

TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.

At 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was little changed, edging 1.88 points lower, to 15,620.69, reversing gains earlier in the morning session. Of the index's 10 main groups, four were in the red.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was among the most influential gainer, rising 1.2 percent to C$44.72, as was Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 0.5 percent to C$41.19.

Parkland Fuel Co also helped the overall energy group, jumping 6.6 percent to C$30.67 following news that it bought Chevron Corp's Canadian gasoline stations and British Columbia refinery for C$1.46 billion ($1.09 billion).

Energy stocks climbed 0.3 percent after slipping 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Offsetting the advances was a 0.9 percent decline by the materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.6 percent to C$25.94. Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick to buy a 50-percent stake of the Canadian operator's Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal.

Other gold miners also slipped, tracking gold prices, which edged lower on a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,281.4 an ounce.

The financials group, which make up about a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 percent. Industrials, home to railway companies, rose 0.2 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co rising 0.6 percent to C$98.98.

Rogers Communication Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$62.08 after the country's largest wireless company by market share reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher revenue after markets closed on Tuesday.

Declining issues were almost even with advancing ones on the TSX, with 124 decliners versus 122 gainers.

The index was posting 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown)