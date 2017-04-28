CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce

* TSX rises 93.57 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,600.04
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix
of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd surged 9.3
percent to C$64.54 after beating profit and revenue estimates
and upping its production forecast after the bell on Thursday.
The broader materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3 percent,
with gold and copper prices both moving higher.
The energy group climbed 1.5 percent as oil prices rose from
a one-month low, with Suncor Energy Inc, the country's
largest oil and gas producer, up 2.2 percent to C$42.65.
Suncor posted a profit beat late on Wednesday and said it
planned to buy back shares.
At 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 93.57 points, or 0.6
percent, to 15,600.04. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained.
The index is on track to end flat over the course of the
week.
The most influential weights on the index included Cameco
Corp, which fell 7.5 percent to C$13.21 after the
world's second-biggest uranium producer posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the
termination of a contract by the operator of Japan's wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant.
Bombardier Inc also fell, down 4.1 percent to
C$2.11 after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate
alleged subsidies and unfair pricing of the Canadian
planemaker's new CSeries airplane.
Beleagured alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group
fell 2.1 percent to C$7.85 as depositors withdrew more cash,
from savings accounts that help fund its mortgage book, although
the pace of exits had slowed.
"It may be a great buying opportunity for someone, either on
the long side or outright as an acquisition, but you got to know
what's in that book, said John Stephenson, president at
Stephenson & Company Capital Management.
The financials group gained 0.6 percent.
The Canadian economy stalled in February after a healthy
start to the year but is still on track to meet and possibly
exceed the Bank of Canada's forecast for first-quarter
annualized growth, analysts said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Fergal Smith; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)