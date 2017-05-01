CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by Veresen on takeover

TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.17 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,594.30, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)