版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:47 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by Veresen on takeover

TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.17 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,594.30, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐