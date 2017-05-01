CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by Veresen on takeover

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.17 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,594.30, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.