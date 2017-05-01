CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends moderately lower as Pembina, materials drag

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index ended the session marginally lower on Monday, led by a fall in by Pembina Pipeline Corp , which announced it is buying Veresen Inc, and a broad decline in materials stock.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 10.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,575.63. Four of the index's 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.