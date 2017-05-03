CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as miners lead broad retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 76.51 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,543.14, with all 10 of the index's main sectors in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.