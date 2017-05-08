CANADA STOCKS-TSX buoyed by energy and financials; Home Capital slides

* TSX up 42.54 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,624.58
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups trade higher
TORONTO May 8 Canada's main stock index rose on
Monday as energy and financial stocks led gains, but Home
Capital Group Inc shares slid following news its
account balance halved and it had suspended its dividend.
Royal Bank of Canada rose modestly, but was among
the most influential movers on the index. Canada's biggest bank
gained 0.4 percent to C$94.12. The financials group rose 0.2
percent, but gains were tempered by a 5.1 percent fall to C$5.55
in Home Capital shares.
Canada's biggest non-bank lender, which also named three new
directors to its board and a new chairwoman on Monday, has been
hit by uncertainty after a securities regulator alleged earlier
this year that executives hid mortgage broker fraud from
investors.
At 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.54 points, or 0.27
percent, to 15,624.58.
Of the index's 10 main groups, only materials and healthcare
lost ground.
The top 10 biggest index drivers were financial or energy
stocks. Oil and gas companies, which account for just over a
fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.8 percent.
Suncor Energy Inc was up 1.0 percent at C$43.02,
while Encana Corp climbed 1.3 percent to C$15.17.
Materials were down just over 0.2 percent, hurt in part by
copper prices which hit a four-month low on data showing
China imports had slipped.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
162 to 75, for a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the upside.
The index was posting 12 new 52-week highs and 1 new 52-week
low.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)