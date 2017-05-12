CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 9.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,541.22.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital
Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to
continue as a going concern.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.4 percent
overall.
Home Capital fell 11.8 percent to C$9.53 after it said in an
earnings release late on Thursday that worries about its future
funding capabilities had cast "significant doubt" on its ability
to continue as a going concern.
At 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.33 points, or 0.06
percent, to 15,541.22.
With seven of the index's 10 main groups in negative
territory, the TSX was heading for a 0.3 percent fall over the
week.
Hudson's Bay Co fell 6.5 percent to C$10 after the
retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales
figures.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent as higher
gold prices boosted major miners of the precious metal.
Diversified miner Teck Resources rose 2.3 percent
to C$25.38 after agreeing to sell its stake in a British
Columbia dam and related assets for C$1.2 billion ($875
million).
Online gambling company Amaya rose 3.1 percent to
C$26.47 after beating profit expectations.
($1 = 1.3716 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)