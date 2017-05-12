CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh

(Adds comment from equity analyst, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 12.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,537.88
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups finish lower
* Index down 0.3 percent over the week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index closed
marginally lower on Friday, weighed by alternative lender Home
Capital Group Inc after it acknowledged uncertainty
about its ability to continue as a going concern, while natural
resource stocks lent support.
The broader financials group slipped 0.5 percent overall as
a fall in U.S. bond yields after weaker-than-expected inflation
data also weighed.
"Any time you have the U.S. 10-year making a big move like
that, six beeps in the wrong direction for financials, that
creates a little space," said Ian Scott, an equity analyst at
Manulife Asset Management.
Home Capital fell 15.5 percent to C$9.14 after it said in an
earnings release late on Thursday that worries about its future
funding capabilities had cast "significant doubt" on its ability
to continue as a going concern.
Excavation company Badger Daylighting Ltd ended
down 14.3 percent at C$26.20 after reporting earnings that
missed expectations and prompted short-seller Marc Cohodes to
speak out against the stock.
"When a stock has had the run that Badger's had, it's been
doing pretty well, it's vulnerable and people will shoot first
and ask questions later," Manulife's Scott says, adding that his
team had lightened up on its position in the name.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 12.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at
15,537.88. It lost 0.3 percent over the week.
Hudson's Bay Co fell 4.6 percent to C$10.20 after
the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales
figures.
"The whole department store space seems to be struggling to
deal with the shift to an Amazon reality," Scott said, in
reference to a broad move toward more online shopping.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 percent as higher metal
prices broadly supported miners.
Diversified miner Teck Resources rose 1.9 percent
to C$25.26 after agreeing to sell its stake in a British
Columbia dam and related assets for C$1.2 billion ($875
million).
Online gambling company Amaya rose 3.3 percent to
C$26.51 after beating profit expectations.
($1 = 1.3716 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)